THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – Dozens came out to Wednesday’s town meeting to share their thoughts on a controversial plan to develop a portion of Thunderbolt.

Some residents say adding new infrastructure could be a positive, while others are concerned about how it will impact the small, quiet community.

The developers, Core Design and Architecture Inc., proposed a site plan that would combine three parking lots on River Drive. The development would house 141 parking spaces to support new residential condos, triplexes, a restaurant and a coffee shop.

Part of the land developers are looking to use houses a CrossFit gym, and the proposal would replace that building as well as others. Owners of River Drive CrossFit, who also live in Thunderbolt, say this is a win-win for the business and for their beloved community.

“It just feels really, really family-oriented, so as residents, we were really excited, and then as business owners, to be a part of such a really cool development that’s here for the community,” said Danielle Williams of River Drive CrossFit. “I mean it’s just — we’re blown away.”

However, some residents aren’t happy about this plan.

A woman, who did not want to be on camera, lives not too far from where the development would happen. She says this would bring a lot of hustle and bustle to this quiet community.

“It’s a sizeable piece of property, but 10 buildings down there is just going to bring a lot of traffic and I don’t think that the infrastructure can handle it,” she said. “You know, the water can’t handle it, the roads need to be redone around here, and to put that much development at the end of the road — I just don’t think is a good idea.”

The Planning and Zoning Board did not vote on the proposed site plan after hearing residents’ concerns. They have agreed this needs to be talked over before making a decision and will vote at next month’s meeting.