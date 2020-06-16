Proposed budget cuts could jeopardize local nonprofits in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local nonprofits and essential services could be the target of upcoming budget cuts due to COVID-19. The United Way of the Coastal Empire is opposing this legislation. They say they never saw this proposed budget cut coming.

“Definitely not, I don’t think anyone was expecting this,” Executive Director of Family Promise of Greater Savannah, Katrina Bostick said.

With the Georgia legislature back in full swing Monday, a 14 percent cut could be considered that would jeopardize services to local nonprofits and essential services. This is something Bostick says could be voted on as early as this week.

“For us, for the families that we serve, the community that we serve, we know that we’re going through this global pandemic but we’re also looking at how financially it has impacted our community,” Bostick said.

She is asking to work with lawmakers to soften the blow from the pandemic and what these cuts will bring in the future. Family Promise is one of the hundreds of agencies that receive crucial funding for the United Way.

“4-5 months from now we may not be able to offer the same type of services,” Bostick said.

These budget cuts could affect many people closer to home in the Coastal Empire from the preschool age all the way up to the elderly population.

Bostick said the United Way is strongly opposing these cuts because they need the services now more than ever. From providing quality childcare to making sure senior citizens are given the care they need.

“Knowing that those critical ages between birth to five-years-old if we’re not able to provide adequate childcare for those children how is that going to change their life?” Bostick said.

She added that a West Savannah preschool could lose at least $75,000 a year, and family violence grants could be lost that help victims of assault so they’re asking you to do one thing, reach out to elected officials.

“Call them, email them, Facebook them, Tweet them,” Bostick said.