Property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed now up for sale

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s the place where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered. Soon that same property could be in the hands of a new owner.

It’s known as the “Moselle property” on the edge of Colleton and Hampton Counties, where Alex, Maggie, Paul and Buster Murdaugh hunted, fished and lived.

It’s also where Maggie and Paul died.

Now that property is up for sale.

The Crosby Land Company has the “Cross Swamp Farm” up for sale on the web for $3.9 million.

Its described as 1772.2 acres of “unusually diverse habitat with varying forest types and age class distribution”

Also boasting “a well-appointed 5,275 sq. ft. custom-built home constructed in 2011.”

The listing does not mention the Murdaugh’s in any form.

According to Maggie Murdaugh’s own will, it is now owned by Alex Murdaugh.

There is a catch.

Right now there are three “Lis Pendens” filed in Hampton County Court on the property. Those legal documents keep this tract of land and the family’s Edisto home from being sold off or used by the Murdaugh’s without clearance by the receivership set up by the court.

But if that “Lis Pendens” court case is dropped by the family of Mallory Beach, or Connor or Anthony Cook, the three entities who filed for the property to be protected, then it could be sold and the money left in Maggie’s estate.

It could still then be a potential part of any civil settlement.

The Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley, who filed one of those three documents on the property, tells WCBD and News 3 that the property was actually supposed to go up for sale in January.

And there is already an offer on the table.

The potential buyer — who has 90 days to finalize a deal — has “not” been publicly identified.