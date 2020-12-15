Program offers Statesboro residents safe way to toss gift boxes

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – “Operation Safety Disposal” is now underway in Statesboro.

The City of Statesboro and Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful are offering the program as a safe alternative to disposing boxes for TVs and other electronics or valuables that may be gifted this holiday season.

Rather than putting a big box out on the curb for potential burglars to see, organizers say residents can safely toss any gift boxes, packing materials and wrapping paper in waste containers.

They’ll be located at the following locations through Wednesday, Dec. 30:

Statesboro Police Department (25 W Grady St)

Statesboro Fire Department Station #2 (1533 Fair Rd)

Statesboro Public Works (5 Braswell St)

Statesboro Waste Water Treatment Plant (302 Briarwood Rd)

Railroad Street Public Parking Lot near Hill Stree

Christmas trees, household garbage, yard waste or other items are prohibited in the containers.