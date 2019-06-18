Production for Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ to impact River Street traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are advising drivers that film production will impact traffic on River Street next week.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Netflix’s crime drama “Ozark” will be setting up this week to begin filming on Tuesday, June 25.

According to Rose Locke Casting, the show will be filming a casino scene during this time in Savannah.

SPD says River Street from the Abercorn Street ramp to Emmett Square will be closed to vehicles periodically through Saturday, June 29.

Closures will go into effect at the following times:

Tuesday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to midnight

11 a.m. Friday, June 28 to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 29

Police say area businesses and restaurants will remain open and accessible to pedestrians except for the area immediately surrounding Joe’s Crab Shack.

“Ozark,” starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, is about a financial planner who relocates his family to the Missouri Ozarks and gets caught up in a money-laundering scheme with one of Mexico’s biggest drug lords.

Bateman has been among the many voices threatening to stop production in Georgia if the controversial heartbeat abortion bill makes it through the court.

Most recently in the state’s entertainment industry, comedian Tiffany Haddish said she canceled a performance in Atlanta because Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill.

Back in Savannah, protesters are expected to gather in Madison Square to speak out against the bill.