Procession held to honor Pensacola shooting victim Cameron Walters

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters was welcomed home one final time. The city of Richmond Hill held a procession from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to Richmond Hill Funeral Home.

Friends and neighbors lined the streets along Ford Avenue waving flags to support Walters’ family.

“I live right down the road and when it comes to something going on in Richmond Hill everybody comes together and everybody comes out to support somebody of their own,” Richmond Hill Resident Erica Cribbs said. “It’s heartbreaking. Nobody wants to see anybody in any family going through something like this.”

The 21-year-old was shot and killed alongside two other sailors at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida where he stood watch to help secure building entrances.

Authorities later identified the gunman as a military aviation student from Saudi Arabia.

Walters was fresh out of boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois and just arrived at the air station less than a month ago.

The Navy praised Walters in a statement Saturday saying all three flight students expressed “exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil.”

“What we’re doing is honoring somebody who served and somebody who died as a hero. All of our service members are heroes,” Captain Jason Sakelarious of Richmond Hill Police Department said.

“And this in particular because of the incident itself, we’re bringing somebody home. That’s what’s important. Get them home showing honor and respect to his service, to his country, and to his family.”

Dozens of Richmond Hill community members, many of whom didn’t know Walters personally, stood outside of the funeral home to pay their respects to the fallen airman.

“It’s amazing everyone coming together,” Richmond Hill Community Member Taylor Howe said. “We’re looking forward to giving our condolences to the family and seeing the soldier be put to rest finally.”

Governor Kemp has ordered all flags on state buildings and grounds be lowered to half-staff on Monday in honor of Walters.

Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Monday at the church. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Compassion Christian Church, Henderson Campus. The burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.