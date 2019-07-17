Proceeds from Savannah Bananas game going to family fighting for their son’s life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local family is in the fight to give their son a second chance at life. Taylor Kortes has been in a coma in California since November and his family has been fighting to get him back to Savannah for treatment.

The 31-year-old works in the film industry and was driving a truck when it toppled and fell from an overpass.

He broke nearly 20 bones and suffered from multiple other injuries. But his family says negligence at the first hospital he was taken to is what resulted in him going into a coma.

The Savannah Bananas stepped up to the plate in hopes of helping Kortes get the help he desperately needs.

“We’re doing this because we’re having such an issue with insurance,” said Karla Noonan, Kortes’ mother. “We are trying to get them to pay and they deny everything, so it’s become a little bigger than fundraising. It’s become about the insurance and pharmaceutical companies, and all of that, to try to get him some therapy and treatment.”

A third of the proceeds from Tuesday’s game went directly to Kortes’ care.

“We love to help out as much as we can and of course it was a no brainer. Of course, we wanted to do something to help them,” said Devon Ashton with the Savannah Bananas.

The game raised over $1,600 for Kortes’ bills which are now racking up millions of dollars. Meanwhile, his family, based on Wilmington Island, has been traveling back and forth between Georgia and California since the crash, all while dealing with the mounting medical bills.

“It means a lot to have the local businesses like WRHQ, Savannah Bananas, help and boost awareness for the situation we are in,” said Todd Noonan, Kortes’ father.

Anyone interested in donating can do so by visiting this link to Kortes’ GoFundMe Page.