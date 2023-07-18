SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The efforts to privatize probation in Effingham County could be finalized at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

Meaning, instead of the county collecting probation fees, an independent firm will handle the process with the oversight of a judge.

It’s been met with some backlash in the community, though. Some residents, like John Schwarzkopf, tell News 3 they still fear the independent firm will put money before the people and exploit the probationers, even with a judge’s oversite.

“Essentially these companies are just as bad as the Title Loan and Payday loan companies, but with those, people have the choice not to use them,” says Schwarzkopf.

One resident says he wrote his own proposal to the board on the matter in response to News 3’s reporting.

Theodore Hamby is the Grassroots Engagement Director for the Georgia chapter of Americans for Prosperity. He wrote the proposal on behalf of himself and the organization.

In it, he requests the board to vote no, or delay the vote and pass the privatized model with the following conditions: ability to pay inquiries for each probationer, capping the amount of time a person can be on probation, limiting incarceration for failure to pay fines, fees, other costs, limiting or eliminating any fees not associated with public safety and allowing the creation of a payment plan for those who cannot pay.

After submitting the proposal to board members, Hamby says the response has overall been good.

“I got some responses, some good responses, so they should have time to consider what we are proposing before the vote,” he says.

Schwarzkopf says he read Hamby’s proposal, and agrees on the conditions, even adding some of his own that he says he plans to bring before the board.

“I think it needs to be opened up for competitive bidding at the very least, also there needs to be guardrails established. Defense attorneys need to be able to weigh in on it. It’s not something that should just be slammed through in one meeting with very little notice,” says Schwarzkopf.

Chairman of the Effingham County Board of Commissioners, Wesley Corbitt, tells News 3 that passing vote means the contract with the independent firm will be ratified.

He adds comes at the request of Judge Stephen Yekel, and will not increase the county’s budget for probation services.

If this finalizes Tuesday night, County Manager Tim Callanan says the new model will take effect Aug. 1.