Private memorial planned for boy killed in Johnny Mercer Blvd crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Funeral arrangements were announced for a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash in late August.

The boy’s mother, 41-year-old Madrina McCay, was charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after her car hit a tree around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 23. The crash on Johnny Mercer Boulevard claimed the life of Logan McCay.

Madrina McCay, 41. Photo provided by the Chatham County Jail.

A private memorial service will be held for Logan on Sept. 18. Logan was on his way to Coastal Middle School on Whitemarsh Island that morning, according to his obituary.

A GoFundMe was created to raise money for Logan’s funeral services. The fund has raised nearly $30,000 as of the writing of this article.

“Teachers and staff said Logan often uplifted and supported his fellow classmates, and that he brought joy and kindness into the classrooms,” his obituary reads.