Private house OK’d on remote SC island where resort denied

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (AP) — A part owner of a private island in South Carolina accessible only by plane or boat has been given permission to build his own home on the island.

The Post and Courier newspaper reports Beaufort County granted the zoning request after denying permission to build a 50-unit ecotourism resort at Bay Point.

Timothy Pitcher says he bought into the island to build his private home. He has a permit for a septic tank but still needs a building permit.

Opponents of the resort say they fear the building won’t end with just one house and will become an end-around to the 2020 decision.

Bay Point is near Hilton Head Island.