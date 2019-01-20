In order to end the partial government shutdown, President Trump proposed compromises on border security and DACA Saturday, that he says are not intended to solve all the immigration challenges, but only the immediate crisis.

"I want this to end. It's got to end now. These are not talking points, these are the heart-breaking realities that are hurting innocent precious human beings every single day on both sides of the border. As a candidate, I promised I would fix this crisis, and I intend to keep that promise one way or the other," said President Trump.

"The plan includes $5.7 billion dollars for a strategic deployment of physical barriers or a wall. This is not a 2,000 mile concrete structure from sea to sea. These are steel barriers in high priority locations," he said.

President Trump announced that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has proposed to bring this bill to a vote next week in the U-S Senate.