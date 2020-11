FILE – Martin NeSmith in a 2018 interview with WSAV Sports

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many across the Coastal Empire are mourning the loss of a prominent businessman.

Martin NeSmith died Tuesday morning at his home in Shellman Bluff, the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

He was the president of NeSmith Chevrolet Jesup, a dealership he started up in 1974.

The sheriff’s office says his cause of death is still under investigation.