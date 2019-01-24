Prepare to fall in love with Bluffton's new K9; pup's siblings are up for adoption at HH Humane Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLUFFTON, S.C. - The Bluffton Police Department introduced the community to the newest member of their team via Facebook on Thursday.

Officers say K-9 Justice will be the mascot for the department and will be seen at different events this year. Justice was adopted by the Police Department from the Hilton Head Humane Association.

And the department wants you to know that Justice has four siblings he left behind at the shelter. If you are interested in giving them a home, contact the Hilton Head Humane Association at 843-681-8686.