UPDATE: Power restored in Beaufort County and Southside Savannah

UPDATE: According to outage maps with Georgia Power and Palmetto Electric, power has been restored to areas in Beaufort County and Southside Savannah on Thursday morning. There are still some limited areas where power is out, but crews are working to restore those outages.

Major power outages have been reported Thursday morning in Hilton Head and Southside Savannah.

According to the Palmetto Electric outage map, most of Hilton Head Island is without power this morning. Power outages have also been reported at Hilton Head Airport.

In Beaufort County, 2,897 outages have been reported.

And Georgia Power reports about 1,000 customers along the White Bluff Road area of Southside Savannah are also without power this morning.

We will continue to follow this story and update details as soon as we learn more.

To check for power outages in your area go to:

South Carolina Customers: https://outages.ecsc.org/outages/maps

Georgia customers: http://outagemap.georgiapower.com/external/m.html