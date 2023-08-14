SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) announced changes to the normal school day for Monday due to power outages.

A widespread power outage on the west side is affecting several schools due to network and HVAC systems being impacted.

Due to a lack of air conditioning and the amount of time, it could take to fully restore power to buildings, students at both Woodville-Tompkins Technical and Career High School and Building Bridges High School have been dismissed to continue the school day virtually.

Students at Brock Elementary are being transported to Garden City Elementary for the school day. Though the network for communication is down, power is on at Garden City Elementary.

Any parent of a Brock student who seeks to pick their child up from Brock may do so now until noon and must follow normal student sign-out procedures.

After noon all Brock Elementary students will be transported to Garden City Elementary for teaching and learning. At the conclusion of the day, students will be transported back to Brock for normal dismissal procedures.