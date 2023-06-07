SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A portion of a busy street in Pooler will be under construction for several days next week.

The Hardin Canal Bridge on South Rogers Street will be closed for urgent repairs beginning Monday, June 12. Pooler city officials say the area may be closed for up to seven days.

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians will need to use a detour as the bridge will be closed to through traffic during construction.

Residents are urged to plan ahead as travel time may be increased as a result of the work.