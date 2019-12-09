Portion of Chatham Co. 911 Center evacuated during fire alarm test

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A portion of the Chatham County 911 Center was evacuated Monday morning after an “accidental discharge” during a fire alarm test.

“There was no disruption to 911 communications during the incident,” a Chatham County spokesperson tells News 3.

Staff was able to transfer calls and dispatch to an unaffected part of the building until the backup center could be brought online at the Savannah Civic Center.

Officials say the FM-200 Fire Suppression system was accidentally discharged, which is a waterless fire protection system.

Fire crews and emergency medical services responded to the scene. Five employees were assessed at local medical facilities and were released without incident.