SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Shortly after reopening to traffic, Broughton Street will close again for road construction.

The street will be closed between Bull Street and Drayton Street from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24.

Mayor Van Johnson says the road will close to replace temporary pavers that were placed to expedite the reopening of Broughton for the holidays. The pavers are not meant for extended use, so they will be replaced with permanent pavers.

The closure will only impact Broughton, and Bull and Drayton streets will remain open.

Johnson says the project will cost the City approximately $70,000 to complete.