Portal mobile home fire claims life of male, dog

PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire in Portal on Thursday claimed the life of a person and his dog.

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office has since ruled the fire accidental.

According to the commissioner’s office, the Bulloch County Fire Department responded around 2 p.m. to a fire at a single-wide mobile home off of Spell Mincey Road.

Crews extinguished the fire and found the body of an unidentified male in the master bedroom doorway. The victim’s dog was also discovered.

The Bulloch County Coroner’s Office told News 3 they are still working to identify the victim.

“Though it cannot be directly linked to starting the fire, a space heater was found in the area of origin,” Commissioner John King stated, adding, “Please be sure to practice extreme caution when using space heaters in your home.”

Investigators with the commissioner’s office are assisting the coroner’s office, Bulloch County Fire Department and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

King said the unidentified male is the third victim to die in a Georgia house fire this year.