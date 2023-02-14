PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chief Thomas is officially the top cop in Port Wentworth after Tuesday Afternoon’s swearing-in.

Thomas said, “First of all I would like to say first of all thank you, thank my Lord and Savior without him, this would not be possible. Through him, this is possible. Um, so I want to first say that. Um, then I would like to say thank you to all who made this possible.

He says he wants to bring change within the department and within the community.

“So, I’m excited about the opportunity. So, looking forward to the community engagement, I’m looking forward to the community-oriented policing, I’m looking forward to working with the community to achieve the things that this community desires and needs and moving forward economically and solidly and safely,” Thomas said.

Before taking on this new role, Thomas previously worked as the police chief in Chamblee, Georgia but spent most of his career in Savannah. Before he left Savannah PD, he served as the deputy director of the Chatham-Savannah narcotics team.

City Manager, Steve Davis says selecting Thomas to take on the role was a no-brainer.

Davis said, “Well, first of all his wealth of experience and I mean his resume speaks for itself. He’s a cop’s cop. He came from the patrol all the way up through the ranks, every rank there is including you know the narcotics team all the way to assistant chief and then he became chief Chamblee. So, he’s got you know the training, the education, he’s got the experience.”

Chief Thomas holds a master’s degree in public safety administration. A second master’s degree in business and organization security management, as well as Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.