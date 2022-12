PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The city of Port Wentworth is currently under a boil water advisory.

Officials say that there is an issue with a drop in water pressure within the system due to a problem with the Savannah I & D system. Because of the loss in pressure, the City of Port Wentworth is under a precautionary boil water advisory except for the following neighborhoods:

Lakeshore Subdivision

Braxton Manor

Amberly Estate

All other parts of the city should follow the boil water advisory.