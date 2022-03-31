PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Port Wentworth’s Leisure Services will host outdoor family movie nights and skate nights this summer.

Skate nights will kick off May 27 in the gym on Turnberry Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Movies will show behind City Hall on Highway 21, with the first showing June 10.

The full schedule is listed below: