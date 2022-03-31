PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Port Wentworth’s Leisure Services will host outdoor family movie nights and skate nights this summer.
Skate nights will kick off May 27 in the gym on Turnberry Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Movies will show behind City Hall on Highway 21, with the first showing June 10.
The full schedule is listed below:
- May 27 Skate Night
- June 10 Movie Night
- June 24 Skate Night
- July 8 Movie Night
- July 29 Skate Night
- Aug. 12 Movie Night
- Aug. 26 Skate Night
- Sept. 30 Skate Night
- Oct. 21 Movie Night/Fall Family Night