PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Port Wentworth city council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to hear a motion to divide the city.

Mayor Gary Norton announced the special meeting in a press release Monday afternoon. The meeting will kick off at 6:30 March 16.

This is all comes amid several city hall employees quitting, citing a “hostile work environment” and after four council members appointed a new city manager and attorney during a regularly scheduled meeting. A meeting Norton claims was an illegally held meeting.