DEVELOPING: Port Wentworth city staffers stage walkout

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just days after their city manager resigned, Port Wentworth staffers staged a walkout Friday.

WSAV is told five other staff members — including the clerk of council, HR director, city accountant and clerks — are resigning over “a hostile work environment.”

City Manager Edwin Booth announced his resignation during a workshop Wednesday after a heated exchange with the council.

“You do not run this city. I know on your emails that you think you, do but you do not,” he said.

Booth had been in office for about a year.

