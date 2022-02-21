Port Wentworth residents frustrated with city leadership

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – In early February former city manager Edwin Booth resigned in the middle of a council meeting. Shortly after his named replacement police chief Matt Libby also resigned. today a press conference was held addressing these issues.

Some residents didn’t feel any better after what they heard.

“I’m not the voice or the face of this city,” says resident Maurice Rahn. “I am a very concerned resident.”

Barbee briefly addressed the media regarding the lack of city staff as well as rumors of a hostile work environment–Barbee said these rumors were false–yet denied the media the opportunity to ask questions citing an investigation –which didn’t ease the concerns of residents who’ve been waiting for answers.

“They’ve got to be asked questions to get deeper into the subject,” said Rahn. “They just want you to hear their narrative and take it as truth to which it is not.”

However, others that listened believed the Mayor pro tem was not pushing a narrative.

“There is no hostile work environment,” said Port Wentworth resident Janet Hester. “I don’t have any ill feelings towards those who resigned. If they can’t get on board with the progress and the forward movement and representing all of Port Wentworth then the best thing for them was I guess to resign.”

The city currently does not have enough employees to run normal business. Yet Barbee says a city council meeting will take place in the city hall parking lot if it has to.

Residents say no matter which side they’re on, they advise more people to pay attention to what’s happening.

That City Council meeting is scheduled for this coming Thursday at 6:30 PM.