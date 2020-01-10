Port Wentworth Police seek couple accused of robbing from air pumps

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police ask the public for help identifying two suspects accused of targeting convenience store air machines.

Police say the couple visited several Parker locations and broke into the air machines. Police say the man and woman are also damaging the machines.

Port Wentworth Police released several pictures of the suspects to the media.

If you recognize either one of these suspects please contact the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via text message by texting PWPD and your tip to 847411.