Port Wentworth Police Department holds their first ever Coffee with a Cop event

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV)- The Port Wentworth Police Department held their first ever Coffee with a Cop event Saturday.

Bojangles on Highway 21 hosted the event. Those who turned out got free coffee and their chance to chat with a local officer.

The event is part of a nationwide initiative to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.

By getting rid of the so-called ‘red tape,’ it opens up opportunities for the community to ask questions and voice concerns.

“It will give them an opportunity to come up here and meet the officers, possibly shake a hand, and have a cup of coffee,” said Major Lee Sherrod with Port Wentworth PD.

“They can ask any questions they want of the officer to see that they are just doing their job out there, and we are here for them if they need us,” he said.

Sherrod says he’s happy with the turnout and hopes to make this an annual event.

