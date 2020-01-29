Port Wentworth places interim city administrator on leave

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Port Wentworth’s interim city administrator, who was appointed in December, has been placed on leave.

Shortly after he was hired, Steve Davis fired Port Wentworth Police Chief Matt Libby and longtime employee Cheryl Davis.

Steve Davis’ hiring and firings are at the center of much of the dispute between council members and Mayor Gary Norton, who says the administrator’s decisions have put everyone on edge.

“Everybody who works for the city is thinking ‘Am I next? Am I next?’ And that’s a hostile work environment,” Norton told News 3 last month.

Steve Davis was escorted out of the building Wednesday and placed on leave for 30 days without pay.

News 3 is waiting to hear back from city leaders about the reasoning behind this decision.