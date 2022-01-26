Port Wentworth PD seeks missing teenager

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Annaliese Noelle Empoliti was reported missing on Wednesday, according to the department. Details on her last known location weren’t provided.

Annaliese is described as a white female who is approximately 5-foot-8 and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a hot pink and maroon tie-dye hoodie with maroon high top Van sneakers.

Anyone with information on Annaliese’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or send a tip through the Port Wentworth Police Department’s Tip411 app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories