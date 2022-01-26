Port Wentworth PD seeks missing teenager

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Annaliese Noelle Empoliti was reported missing on Wednesday, according to the department. Details on her last known location weren’t provided.

Annaliese is described as a white female who is approximately 5-foot-8 and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a hot pink and maroon tie-dye hoodie with maroon high top Van sneakers.

Anyone with information on Annaliese’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or send a tip through the Port Wentworth Police Department’s Tip411 app.