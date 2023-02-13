PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Port Wentworth has named its new chief of police.

Kerry Thomas, who most recently served as the police chief in Chamblee, Georgia, will now head the Port Wentworth Police Department.

This comes after the sudden departure of Chief Matthew Libby, who told WSAV he was forced into retirement. New documents accused Libby of spending more than $66,000 of the city’s money without permission.

An Army veteran, Thomas served in Chamblee from October 208 to January 2023. Prior to that, he spent over 30 years at the Savannah Police Department in a variety of roles, including five years as the deputy director of the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team.

“Chief Thomas is eminently qualified and brings a wealth experience. He will usher in a new era of leadership that is focused on community engagement and professionalism,” said City Manager Steve Davis in a statement.

The new chief will oversee 43 sworn officers and six other employees.