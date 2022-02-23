PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The saga in Port Wentworth continues.

Mayor Gary Norton is requesting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) look into several council members.

Norton wants the GBI to investigate several council members and anyone else “attempting to circumvent proper and legal course of action to conduct business within the City of Port Wentworth.”

He also announced Thursday’s council meeting has been canceled.

Norton said the lack of staff, including a clerk of council, is one of the reasons the meeting can’t happen. He also mentioned that Joseph Ervin — who was appointed as city attorney at the request of Councilman Thomas Barbee — has resigned from his position.

All of this began when the Port Wentworth City Manager stepped down on Feb. 9. Two days later, city staff staged a walkout, with six total staff members — including the clerk of council, HR director, city accountant and two municipal clerks resigning due to “a hostile work environment.”

Three days after the walkout, city hall had to shift to drive-thru only amid the staff shortage. As recently as last Friday, the interim city manager resigned just days after accepting the role.