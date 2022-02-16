Port Wentworth interim city manager submits resignation letter Wednesday

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The interim city manager for Port Wentworth submitted his resignation letter Wednesday, just days after taking over the position.

Police Chief Matthew Libby was appointed to the position Monday. News 3 obtained a copy of the letter Libby sent the mayor, asking him to remove him from the interim position.

Image provided by Chief Matthew Libby.

His appointment came just a day after six members of city hall staff and the city manager resigned, claiming it was a “hostile work environment.”

Libby’s letter also references a previous “hostile work environment” complaint that he filed against Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Barbee last May, which Libby says he “does not know” if it was ever fully investigated.

The resignation letter sent to city council Wednesday evening reads:

“With the recent allegations against Councilman Barbee and what appears to be an effort to interfere with any management of the city by myself I do not feel it is prudent to continue as the Interim City Manager.”

Mayor Gary Norton tells News 3 that he believes Chief Libby has done a good job in the position for the last few days and he is disappointed he wants to step down.

Libby has asked for his last day to be Feb. 25 and wants to return to his position as police chief.