Port Wentworth Interim City Manager resigns after three days on the job

PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WSAV) — The drama in and out of Port Wentworth City Hall continues to get worse.

The man temporarily put in charge of the city wants to step down from his post.

This comes as new accusations are flying between the council and the mayor.

Last week almost everyone in City Hall including the City Manager resigned because of what they called a “hostile work environment” spearheaded by Mayor Pro-Tem Thomas Barbee and other members of council.

“I did not ask these people to resign but they have been under such a hostile work environment that they have decided they are going to leave,” said Edwin Booth, Former Port Wentworth City Manager.

Now the man who stepped in to help run Port Wentworth says he wants out as well.

Police Chief Matt Libby, who has been acting City Manager since Monday, sent a letter asking to resign from the interim position to the council and mayor Wednesday night.

The letter references Barbee’s alleged “efforts to interfere with any management of the city by myself.”

This is not the first run-in between Barbee and Libby.

News 3 has obtained a copy of a hostile work environment complaint the Chief filed last May.

Libby outlined a series of pointed questions Barbee asked him about the department and race.

He closed that letter with the statement: “I feel Mr. Barbee is targeting me for termination due to the past illegal termination and settlement. I also feel and believe that Mr. Barbee was targeting based on race and age.”

Libby’s “illegal termination” he referenced, was when he got fired in December 2019 by interim City administrator Steve Davis. That firing was later determined to be illegal and he was reinstated in March 2020.

Mayor Pro-Tem Barbee told News 3 by phone that he has never seen any official paperwork on the resignations of any of the staff or Libby.

Barbee said he wants to have an executive session to name a permanent City Manager but “no one” from Council could get in touch with the Mayor.

Barbee claimed that was because “the old council was majority white, the new council is majority black”.

When News 3 attempted to ask him about any alleged hostility between him and Chief Libby, he hung up the phone.

Mayor Norton tells News 3 he is taking advice from City Attorney Joseph Ervin. Norton says Ervin wants to “vet” the candidates and not rush the process of hiring.

Adding that, “Barbee threatened his (the Mayor’s) job and the City Manager’s job. They won’t force me to do anything. I’m here to do what’s best for the city.”

Norton adds that none of the council people in question have shown up to City Hall to help with operations.

Councilwoman Gabrielle Nelson’s posted this statement on Facebook regarding the resignation of the Port Wentworth Interim City Manager:

Good afternoon City of Port Wentworth,

In light of his resignation as Interim City Manager on yesterday effective 2.25.22, to my knowledge Interim City Manager and Police Chief Matthew Libby helped reopen the city’s services, posted the jobs left vacant from the walk out, and ensured payroll was met during the days he filled the roll. I am appreciative of his efforts and all the staff that has cross trained and stepped in to fill in the gaps across the city.

I have corresponded with the Mayor, Council, the City Attorney and Interim City Manager expressing my willingness to help in or out of the office as much as I am allowed to legally however, I’ve been advised that the staffing needs within the building have already been met otherwise I would have shown up.

Additionally, my concern is to do what is in the best interest of the City of Port Wentworth as a whole. We have to be able to work together inclusively and cohesively. I feel that the focus needs to be on officially posting and advertising the positions of City Manager and Clerk of Council based on the significance of those roles and allowing the Mayor, City Attorney and council to work together towards vetting and filling those positions promptly with qualified individuals. More pressing would be the ability to hire a temporary clerk and new temporary interim city manager, contract or otherwise to which I’ve already provided the steps to retain help from our own County leadership. Help has also been offered by other municipalities.

I know everyone wants to be heard in a fair form but it is imperative to figure out a way to do this together.

As always, I look forward to bringing forth positive resolutions for the future of our city and continuing to work with all of my colleagues! We have to figure this out together!

Just before 6 Thursday night, the City of Port Wentworth at the request of Matt Libby sent out the letters for each one of the staff who quit last week. Those letters and ID Card were left at each employee’s desk when they left the building last Friday.

Also released in that same news release, the resignation letter of former City manager Edwin Booth’s and the resignation letter from December of City Attorney Jimmy Coursey.

In his resignation letter. Libby says he wants to stay on as Police Chief. He says his last day as Interim City Manager would be Feb. 25.

News 3 is told that Various staff from other city departments or retired staff are temporarily filling the open City Hall positions to keep the city running.

The Mayor and City Attorney have canceled next week’s council meeting and haven’t said if and when it might be rescheduled.