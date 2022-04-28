PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Port Wentworth city council met for the first time Thursday since leaders found out an independent agency declined to study whether it’s possible to divide the city.

The City of Port Wentworth is trying to move forward as one city after a request for a study to if the city could split was denied. Council members credit one individual for the city’s bounce back.

Facing turmoil, and multiple resignations Steve Davis was appointed to run the city in the interim. Thursday night a vote of confidence, earned Davis the job permanently.

“Y’all are doing a great job,” one citizen told council members. “You’re coming together, and as a business owner and a resident. I appreciate what y’all do so I just want to say thank you.”

“I can’t even recount all of the things that you have fixed,” said District 1 councilwoman Gabrielle Nelson. “I’m so appreciative of what you have done to fix this city.”

The city’s priority now is improving relations between council members and the community.