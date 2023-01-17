SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth Councilwoman is resigning effectively immediately the city says.

JoEllen “Jo” Smith was a Councilwoman at-large for the City of Port Wentworth.

In Nov. 2022, Smith had two fellow councilmembers lodge an ethics complaint against her stating that Smith was “extremely hostile” to other councilmembers after the council unanimously rejected a contract that would have benefitted her sister’s grant acquisition company—a company that Smith now works for.

In addition, Smith was also accused of not living in the City of Port Wentworth. According to records from the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors, she’s owned a home in Marietta, Ga since 2013.

Smith gave a statement regarding the decision to resign:

Unfortunately, I will be moving from Port Wentworth due to time-consuming business obligations and extensive travel schedule. Effective immediately, I must resign my seat on the City Council of Port Wentworth. It has been an honor to advocate for you Councilwoman at-large JoEllen Smith

Smith was elected Councilwoman at-large in 2021.