Port Wentworth officials address staffing, city plans

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Port Wentworth city officials held a press conference Monday to address recent resignations and the city’s plans to move forward. Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Barbee led the conference with Councilman Rufus Bright.

Recently, six staffers and two city managers resigned claiming a “hostile work environment” forcing city services and operations to be limited to drive-thru only.

Barbee denies the claims, saying that the resignations are due to a lack of leadership in Port Wentworth over the last 30 years.

“What you have witnessed over the last few weeks is an orchestrated attack on this city and its residents,” Barbee stated.

The Mayor Pro Tem says despite pushback from Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton and staffing issues, a city council meeting will still be held on Feb. 24 at City Hall.