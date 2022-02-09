Port Wentworth city manager steps down during Wednesday workshop

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City Manager of Port Wentworth stepped down Wednesday.

During Wednesday afternoon’s workshop, Edwin Booth announced he tendered his resignation on Jan. 27. Booth walked out after making that statement.

District 1 councilwoman Gabrielle Nelson was clearly surprised and asked why council did not receive a copy of the resignation. The council did not begin discussing options for an interim city manager because this was a workshop, not an executive session.

WSAV reached out to Booth for a statement and have not heard back.