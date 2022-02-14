Port Wentworth City Hall now drive-thru only after staffers resign

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The city of Port Wentworth is attempting to resume some operations after the majority of its staffers staged a walkout on Friday, citing a hostile work environment.

Starting Monday, Port Wentworth City Hall is limited to drive-thru only. All city utility services can be conducted via drive-thru as the lobby will remain closed until further notice.

The drive-thru will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the remainder of the week.

Port Wentworth Police Chief Matthew Libby was also appointed as the interim city manager following Edwin Booth’s resignation.