PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Port Wentworth will stay as one for now, according to city officials.

Steve Davis, interim city manager, said the city is in a good place and council wants to try to move forward as one city.

On Tuesday, all six council members and the mayor met for a retreat where they were told UGA’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government declined to study if it’s feasible to divide the city.

“There’s been a lot of issues with trying to split cities,” Davis said. “And the Carl Vinson, I think their specialty is on these feasibility studies is creating new cities, where there’s none. Not so much getting into the politics of splitting an existing city.”

Now council’s focus is on the future and improving the city for residents, Davis said. Council members were able to come to a consensus on five shared priorities, including building a sports complex and a fire station on the north side.

“It’s hard to run a city government in general, without some of the issues we’ve gone through,” Davis said. “But we’re back on track and we’re moving forward. And to live in Port Wentworth is a great place.”

Davis said the city is in good shape and is back to being fully-staffed. But the conversation about the city’s future is not over yet.

“To have everyone there, working together and talking was really, really good,” he said. “Obviously it was a retreat, it was a workshop, it was a nonvoting type thing. We’ll see what the council does moving forward. But I think that’s where we’re going.”

Mayor Gary Norton told News 3 the city will continue looking at other options. Davis said it is also likely to be a topic of discussion at next Thursday’s council meeting.

State lawmakers also drafted a bill that would dissolve the city altogether, but that has not been introduced.