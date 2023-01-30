PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Chief of Police Matthew Libby has announced his retirement today.

Libby spent 31 years in law enforcement and 10 of those years as Chief of Police of Port Wentworth. His retirement will be effective Feb. 1.

According to a press release by the City of Port Wentworth, officials say they saw dynamic change during his time in office and the department continues to grow in size due to his leadership.

Chief Libby provided a brief statement on the decision:

I am retiring from my position as Chief of the Port Wentworth Police Department. It has been my honor to serve this community for over 31 years. I wish the City and the department well and I am thankful for all the opportunities I was afforded during my career. Chief Matthew Libby

Libby had previously been fired from the position by the current city manager in 2019 but was later rehired in 2020.

Assistant Chief Lee Sherrod will serve as the interim Chief until a new Chief is announced.