Port Wentworth announces sudden passing of Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Johnson

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Port Wentworth Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Johnson passed away Sunday night due to “unexpectedly severe” complications from a recent illness.

The City of Port Wentworth made the announcement Monday and expressed sympathies to Johnson’s family and the entire community.

“Debbie was a larger-than-life figure who brought her remarkable energy to giving a voice to those unheard individuals who she so passionately represented,” the statement read.

Johnson was serving her second term and was a single mom who advocated for her community, according to the City of Port Wentworth website. She was passionate about being a voice of unheard individuals and made fundamental rights and equality her top priorities.

Johnson was one of the first African American women elected to the Port Wentworth City Council and was an employee of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department for 15 years.

Johnson was also an advocate for HB-109, or the “Up-skirting Bill”, to make up-skirting women a crime punishable by law. She was recognized by many organizations for her involvement in fighting hunger in her community.

More information about her career and legacy can be found on the City of Port Wentworth website, here.

The City of Port Wentworth will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday to address Johnson’s passing. WSAV’s Andrew Davis will be attending and will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on News 3.