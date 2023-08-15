PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – From the Lowcountry to Hawaii, the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital is offering work and a place to stay for veterinarians impacted by the historic Maui fires.

“These people lost everything,” said Shelia Ellis, one of the co-owners of Port Royal Veterinary Hospital. “For the people in Maui, we just wanted to do what we could to help them out.”

In the middle of the night, after Hurricane Elsa made landfall on the Carolina coast in 2021, the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital staff rushed to get the animals under their care to safety after a tornado warning was issued. In the morning, their hospital as they knew it was gone.

Although the tornado came after a named hurricane, their insurance company required them to pay out a $100,000 deductible.

“We were completely destroyed by a tornado and our community banded together to get back on our feet,” said Ellis.

Feeling the love and support from their community in 2021, the hospital wants to pay it forward to the vets from the two veterinarian offices on Maui who are struggling with their new reality.

“If we could offer something to help someone out, to give them a soft place to land, including a place to stay and a job temporarily,” said Ellis.

If you know anyone who is a licensed veterinarian or vet technician who was impacted by the fires, contact shelia@prvhsc.com or call 843-263-2491.