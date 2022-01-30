Port Royal Police offer $11k reward for info leading to arrest of attempted murder, armed robbery suspect

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Port Royal Police are searching for suspect accused of attempted murder and armed robbery at a gas station.

The Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) says the incident happened at the Parker’s gas station on 1451 Ribaut Rd. Police upped the reward money for information that leads to an arrest to $11,000.

PRPD originally posted photos of the suspect Jan. 27 with a $6,000 reward. No further details were released.

PRPD urges anyone with information to call 843-986-2220 or 843-524-2777.