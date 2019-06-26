Port Royal fire burns sheds feet away from homes, officials urge safe storage

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Burton Fire District responded to a structure fire in downtown Port Royal Tuesday evening around 7:20 p.m.

Firefighters were told one shed was on fire, but when they arrived, they found two sheds fully involved and a third approximately 50% involved. There were two homes ten feet from the fire at risk of catching on fire as well.

“The first arriving Engine Companies did exactly what we train on, prevent the fire from spreading to exposures,” Lieutenant Andy Vinson said. “The fire crews first cooled the exposures and prevented them from catching on fire and then extinguished the sheds.”

Firefighters extinguished the fire within several minutes and stayed on scene performing salvage and overhaul for over two hours.

“It is nice to see the things we work so hard on in training come together and have an outcome like this,” Battalion Chief Matt Bowsher said. “Protection of the exposure in an incident like this was the priority this evening and that is exactly what happened.”

No injuries were reported. This incident is still under investigation, and the origin of the fire was determined to be one of the three sheds.

Fire officials are encouraging homeowners to safely store all chemicals, fuel and oily rags in an approved container. They also say barbecue grills, lawn equipment and motorcycles should be fully cooled down before being put inside of a shed. Main power sources should be protected by a circuit breaker as well.