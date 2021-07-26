Port of Savannah is moving record-breaking volumes of cargo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah is now moving record-breaking volumes of cargo.

Georgia Ports on Monday announced that for the first time in history, the Port of Savannah has moved 5.3 million 20-foot equivalent container units.

That means it has grown its cargo volumes by 20% in the fiscal year 2021.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said American companies are continuing to choose the Port of Savannah as a gateway to global trade. The governor added that Georgia’s ports are a key reason that it remains a strong state for business.