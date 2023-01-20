SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help.

“It’s a little disheartening when the response to something like this could be more to hopefully negate it from happening in the future,” said Tyler Kopkas, owner of Ardsley Station.

The restaurant was hit hard after the same person broke in twice and walked away with thousands of dollars worth of food.

In one instance – employees of the restaurant caught them in the act.

“Went out to the back and noticed a gentleman departing the gate and again tried to tell the person to stop and drop what they had and then the colorful language came about,” said Kopkas. “It’s a safety issue for my staff late at night.”

Not only is it a safety concern for employees but other surrounding businesses in the neighborhood as well.

“I know there are other businesses in this neighborhood that have certainly dealt with this same issue of being burglarized,” said Kopkas. “Not just only restaurants and hospitality sector but also folks that operate small boutique clothing stores.

The concern is growing over how the public may view the area.

“The last thing I would want or I think any small business that’s growing in this area would want is the tourist to not venture out this way because of crime or homelessness,” said Kopkas.

WSAV News 3 reached out to the Savannah Police Department about the number of business break-ins over the last six months and the district’s alderman asking about the issue. We have not heard back at this time.