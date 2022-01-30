Popular Black-owned vegan restaurant brings food truck to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hostess City was the stopover for a popular Black-owned vegan restaurant Saturday.

Hundreds braved the chilly weather on Indian Street in downtown Savannah for a taste of Slutty Vegan.

“As soon as they posted on social media that they were coming to Savannah, I was like ‘okay I’m here,’ Ilana Green said. “It’s really great.”

Founder and CEO Pinky Cole’s mobile food trucks are on tour. Cole’s team says she’s excited about sharing her meat-free burgers and culture with Savannah.

“We came here for a reason, you guys showed us great love so hopefully, we’ll be back,” said Brandon Paul, Acting GM of Slutty Vegan.

Slutty Vegan lovers, some sampling for the first time are hoping Pinky Cole will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Savannah.

“This was my first Slutty Vegan experience and I would have to say it was absolutely amazing,” James Taylor said.