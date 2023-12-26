POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Main Street Master Plan has been approved by the Pooler City Council. The goal is to upgrade what the city calls “Historic Pooler.”

Jessica Brown, the general manager of Stir Coffee Company, hopes this brings more customers to their counter.

“Any foot traffic and any business is great for small local businesses like us. We need all the business that we can get,” Brown says. “I think because we are a little hidden, crosswalks and foot traffic is going to be a great thing for Pooler and other small businesses.”

The plan is a vision for the Main Street Corridor, stretching from Highway 80 to I-95 and Pooler Parkway.

A resident as well, Brown thinks the preservation of Historic Pooler is a beautiful thing, but she hopes traffic improvements are on the way.

“If I ever do go into Pooler around the Tanger Outlets and around that one strip of Pooler Parkway and Benton Boulevard, that’s a major traffic area,” she says.

Mayor Rebecca Benton tells News 3 that incentives are expected with business permits at a cheaper price than elsewhere in the city. According to city leaders, nothing has been rezoned yet.

The city held multiple public hearings, and Benton says they considered many of the residents’ concerns. It is her hope that Pooler will continue to grow as long as businesses obey ordinances.

“I hope Pooler will continue to be a safe and growing city. It wouldn’t bother me too much if the growth slowed down because, again, we don’t we don’t ask [people] to come,” Benton says.

According to Mayor Benton, this is a private development. There is not a timeline for the project yet.