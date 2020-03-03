Pooler woman receives kidney in life-saving ‘miracle chain’ of patients across the U.S.

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Eight people around the country are now linked by a common goal, to save a life, thanks to a pair of friends in Pooler.

Shelly Byrd’s mother, aunts and cousin all had failing kidneys in their 30’s, and she found out she was next when she was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

Byrd was down to 20% kidney function and facing dialysis and an uncertain future when her friend Jamie Rexroat came to her aid. Rexroat was not a match for Byrd, but doctors asked her to consider a national kidney chain.

Rexroat would donate a kidney to someone else, who’s donor would then pass their kidney on to another patient, until finally a matched kidney would come back to Byrd.

Byrd said she could never ask Rexroat, a mother of three, to go through that for her, but Rexroat insisted.

“It was something that would not leave me,” Rexroat said. “I cannot explain, but it was in my heart and soul.”

In February 2019, Rexroat went in for surgery and sent her kidney to Madison, Wisconsin. At the same time, donors in California and Washington State also did their part. The last link, a kidney from New Jersey, finally came back to Byrd.

Doctors called Byrd’s case a “miracle kidney chain” because of how many people who received kidneys. Byrd says she was predicted to have a 99% less chance of finding a match along the way.

Byrd and Rexroat both recovered and got back to life, linked forever to eight other people they’ve never met through the gift of life.

“You never feel like you are that worthy or anything,” Byrd said. “You never think you are a good enough person in your life that someone would be willing to give you your life back.”

Rexroat checks on Byrd after every appointment to make sure she’d feeling okay and says she’d like to meet all of the other donors in the chain.

Almost 100,000 people are still on donation waiting lists around the country. To learn more and to donate a kidney, click here.