Pooler teen becomes YouTube celebrity with ASMR videos

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV)— ASMR is a psychological phenomenon that causes some people to experience a tingly, static-like sensation on their skin.

It’s been around for about five years, but a high school student from Pooler helped the fad become known nationwide. Now, he’s one of the most well-known ASMR video creators.

“Usually the first impression people watching ASMR is like ‘ew what is this sound?’ And then I feel like they would secretly go home and check it out,” Owen Dennis Riley said.

The 17-year-old is helping people online sleep using the power of ASMR.

He uses techniques that many people claim gives them “brain tingles”, or autonomous sensory meridian response. It’s a tingling feeling that typically starts at the scalp and travels down the spine.

“It’s basically just like a sound machine like if you listen to rain sounds or anything like that if you’re trying to fall asleep, it’s basically the same thing,” Riley said.

“But because the whispering is involved, people don’t understand why we’re whispering. When really, it’s just to create a softer tone because if you’re screaming into the microphone it’s not relaxing.”

His YouTube channel, DennisASMR, has over 600,000 subscribers.

For every 1,000 views, Riley makes around 3 dollars. His videos can get up to 2 million views.

“My most popular video happens to be 99.9 Percent of You Will Fall Asleep, and it’s got around 9.4 million views, so that’s pretty crazy,” Riley said.

Many people say watching ASMR videos helps them battle insomnia, anxiety, or depression. Riley says he makes the videos because it’s his way of helping others.

“I have dealt with anxiety and depression in my life and so since I’ve dealt with that, I feel like I can help other people get through that and it’s one of the driving reasons why I keep doing it,” Riley said.

Researchers say it’s possible, but it’s yet to be proven. A new study from the University of Sheffield found that the videos can provide physiological and stress-reducing benefits similar to meditation.

“It just really makes it feel like there’s a purpose for me doing the videos.”